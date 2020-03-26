Crisis in Blue and White as Gantz seeks Knesset speakership

The leftist Blue and White party has entered a crisis as party chairman Benny Gantz submitted his candidacy for the Knesseet speaker position. There is opposition to this move from Yair Lapid, one of the Blue and White bloc leaders, which could result in a break-up of Blue and White.

It is expected that many members of the right wing bloc headed by Likud will vote for Gantz to be the next Knesset speaker.