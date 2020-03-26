|
15:54
Reported
News Briefs
Chldren's movement sets goal for Pesach cleaning
The Israeli children's movement 'Oz' (strength) has decided that its next project will be to conduct Pesach cleaning in one room of their house or apartment, taking before and after pictures for online posting. The children's previous project was to make posters thanking medical crews battling the coronavirus.
Such projects are meant to keep children preoccupied during their extended vacation due to COViD-19.
