Rabbis rule on virtual Seders

The Tzohar organization that seeks to build bridges between religious and secular Israeli has put out a statement regarding use of 'Zoom' to conduct virtual Seders. 'Zoom' is an Internet conferencing tool. While Tzohar rabbis forbid turning on computers once the Passover holiday begins at sundown, a computer that has been turned on prior to sundown and in which the 'Zoom' program is already in use, may conduct a virtual Seder.

This ruling has been made in light of the emergency corona situation and should not be extended for use on holidays in general. It is meant for those who are under quarantine and cannot attend a typical Seder.