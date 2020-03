15:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 United States unemployment soars to new record A new unemployment record has been set in the United States. There are now 3.28 million people out of work in the US. At the height of the last recession in March, 2009, there were 665 thousand unemployed. In October of the 1982 recession brought on by oil shortages and stagflation unemployment was in the US reached 695,000, the previous high. ► ◄ Last Briefs