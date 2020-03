15:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 83-year-old dies in Bnei Brak Hospital An 83 year-old man has died after a ten-day stay in Ma'ayenei Ha'yeshuah Hospital in Bnei Brak, an ultra-orthodox enclave next to Tel Aviv. The man had been suffering from previous conditions that made him especially susceptible to COVID-19 infection. ► ◄ Last Briefs