15:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Underground bunker activated for COVID-19 crisis management A special underground bunker in Jerusalem meant for wartime emergencies has been activated for national management of the coronavirus. It is expected that the current crisis will continue for some time.