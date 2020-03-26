83-year-old man died despite resuscitation attempts

Medical Director of Maayanei Yeshua hospital in Bnei Brak Professor Motti Ravid said that the 83-year-old patient who died today of coronavirus had been hospitalized for 10 days. At first, he had seemed to be improving, but then his condition deteriorated and he was placed in an induced coma and on a ventilator.

This morning his condition worsened and "doctors made an extended attempt to resuscitate him but unfortunately their efforts failed and the man passed away," Professor Ravid said.