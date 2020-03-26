IDF opens new center for coronavirus inquiries

The IDF is continuing to enhance its facilities for the treatment of soldiers infected with coronavirus, and has opened a special center for taking specimens to test for the presence of the virus at the "MiKol Halev" center.

From today, any IDF soldier experiencing one of the following symptoms: fever, respiratory difficulties (cough, shortness of breath etc.), will be referred to the MiKol Halev center where he can address his inquiries. If necessary, he will provide a sample to test for the virus which will then be taken to the IDF's laboratory for testing. If the test comes back positive, the soldier will be taken for treatment at the IDF's recuperation village.

The branch of MiKol Halev dedicated to coronavirus can be reached at *6900 and is open 24/7.