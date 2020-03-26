MK Yaalon: Not compromising in order to form unity government

MK Moshe Yaalon, one of the leaders of the Blue & White party, has expressed his opposition to the attempts to come to a compromise in order to avoid the breaking down of negotiations for a unity government.

"Following Netanyahu's briefings and threats against the candidature of MK Meir Cohen as Speaker of the Knesset, and his attempts to prevent legislation that would disqualify anyone under indictment from running for prime minister, I am convinced that it is important to go through with this," Yaalon tweeted.



