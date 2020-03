14:20 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Foreign Ministry brings 200 Israeli Arabs home from Jordan The Foreign Ministry and the Israeli Embassy in Jordan have assisted a group of 200 students, Arab citizens of Israel who had been studying in Jordan, to return to their homes in Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs