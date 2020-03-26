Sixth coronavirus death in Israel

A 91-year-old woman has died of coronavirus in Wolfson hospital in Holon, bringing the total number of deaths in Israel due to coronavirus up to six.

The woman had been in an induced coma and on a ventilator, in critical condition for several days.

A hospital spokesperson said: "Hospital staff fought for her life with all available means for several days and nights, with extraordinary dedication. We share in the pain of her family, who have just been informed, and social workers will be providing them with emotional assistance at this difficult time."