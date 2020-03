13:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 'Zionist convoy' to Supreme Court President's home tomorrow In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that the vote for the post of Knesset Speaker should take place today, a "Zionist convoy" will head to the Tel Aviv home of the Court's President, Esther Hayut, tomorrow. ► ◄ Last Briefs