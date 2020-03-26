Pres. Rivlin meets Egyptian Ambassador, marking 41 yrs of peace

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin met yesterday with the Egyptian Ambassador, Khalid Azmi, marking 41 years since the country's peace agreement with Egypt.

The President noted that the coronavirus does not discriminate based on nationality, adding that international cooperation in the battle against the epidemic is vital.

"We are open to any proposal that will enhance the cooperation of experts in the fields of health, the economy, and dealing with the crisis, for the good of all the people of the region," he said.