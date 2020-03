13:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Knesset vote on Speaker at 4 PM The Knesset Regulatory Committee has authorized the meeting of the full Knesset plenary, which is to meet today at four o'clock, in order to vote for the office of Knesset Speaker. In the committee's vote on the matter, nine voted for and seven against. ► ◄ Last Briefs