Police shut down yeshiva where 250 found learning

Police working to enforce the government's latest regulations aimed at containing the coronavirus epidemic entered a yeshiva in the town of Modi'in Illit where they found 250 students and teachers gathered. The police ordered them to disperse.

When the police came back later to make sure that everyone was gone, they found several dozen haredim protesting the closure of the yeshiva and ordered them again to disperse. One person refused to leave the site and was arrested for endangering public health. Everyone else left.