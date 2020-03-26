13:21 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 MK Zandberg: 'If Gantz stands for Speaker, I'll vote against' MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz), responding to rumors that Benny Gantz will put himself forward as a candidate for Knesset Speaker, said: "We didn't grant Gantz the mandate [to form a government] in order for him to start negotiations with Likud. Neither did we do so in order for him to become Knesset Speaker, and he should get this straight. If he decides to stand as Speaker, I will vote against him." ► ◄ Last Briefs