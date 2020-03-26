MK Kassif: 'I'm astounded at these thieving Cossacks of the right'

MK Ofer Kassif (Joint List), speaking at a meeting of the Regulatory Committee, has attacked MKs of the right-wing parties who are refusing to attend committee meetings.

"I'm simply astounded at the behavior of these thieving Cossacks of the right wing," he said. "On the one hand, they boycott the legislature - they don't attend emergency committee meetings; and on the other hand, they complain that we don't allow them to speak and that we don't take their opinions into account. Has anyone said that they aren't allowed to attend the meetings? Is anyone stopping them from speaking?"

He also defended the Supreme Court's decision, saying, "The state's judicial branch involved itself as a last resort, in order to protect the legislative branch from attempts to turn it into a totalitarian state. Separation of the branches of government doesn't mean that the branches don't have anything to do with one another - it means that they restrain one another from excesses."