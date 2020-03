12:56 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 MK Liberman: We support Meir Cohen for Speaker MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) has stated that his party will support the candidacy of Meir Cohen for Knesset Speaker. ► ◄ Last Briefs