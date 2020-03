12:55 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 MK Tibi: 'Joint List will oppose Gantz in vote for Knesset Speaker' MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint List) stated: "I've been reading reports that say that Blue & White are considering nominating Benny Gantz as Knesset Speaker. I want to make it known that if that happens, the Joint List will vote against him." ► ◄ Last Briefs