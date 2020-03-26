New legislation: NIS 5 billion government aid to businesses, workers

The provisional Finance Committee is formulating legislation that will include NIS 5 billion in economic aid to be distributed via the relevant government ministries.

The committee's chairman, MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu), said, "The ideal way of doing things is for the government to make good proposals and then we advance them, but what we got instead was a bunch of data, which doesn't solve anything. If you're not going to help figure things out, then the Finance Committee will."