Chief Rabbi: IDF, MDA will test for coronavirus 24/7

The Chief Rabbi of the IDF, Rabbi Eyal Karim, has published guidelines that he received from the Chief Rabbi of Israel, Harav David Lau, according to which IDF teams along with MDA will conduct testing for coronavirus on Shabbat (the Sabbath).

"Testing for coronavirus of those in quarantine due to suspicion that they have contracted the virus is a matter of pikuach nefesh [definite danger to life] and therefore it may and must be conducted on Shabbat too," the letter noted, adding that "it is important to identify those who have contracted the virus as soon as possible, in order to ensure that people who have come in contact with them enter quarantine as soon as possible. Therefore, IDF soldiers and officers will do whatever is required to this end, on Shabbat as during the rest of the week."