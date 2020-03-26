Economy Ministry: Beware of people posing as government loan agents

The Agency for Small and Medium Sized Businesses at the Ministry of Economy and Industry has issued a warning to business owners to be wary of unscrupulous people posing as State-empowered entities in the matter of granting loans.

The warning was issued in the wake of a large number of internet postings advertising loan services supposedly using government funding, without the proper authorization and permits, and charging exorbitant interest rates.

The Ministry clarified that only two companies have been given the authority to deal with special government funds for the coronavirus crisis - Giza and BDSK.