MK Yaalon: Likud irresponsibly focusing on political considerations

MK Moshe Yaalon (Blue & White) attacked the Likud party following the refusal of several of its members to attend meetings of the Knesset's Foreign and Security Affairs committee.

"The battle against coronavirus is so important to Likud that they are calling for a unity government, but at the same time the Likud is boycotting - yes, boycotting! - the sessions of the Foreign and Security Affairs committee that is dealing with the issue," he said. "This shows you the difference between taking responsibility and focusing on political considerations."