Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 MK Ofir Katz: 'Yair Lapid, you should be ashamed of yourself' MK Ofir Katz (Likud) has responded to the words of MK Yair Lapid who insulted National Security Adviser Meir ben Shabbat. "The National Security Adviser works non-stop, day and night, in order to protect the health of the general public at a time when you, by contrast, are endangering people's lives by saying things in opposition to the guidelines," he said. "Yair, you should be ashamed of yourself."