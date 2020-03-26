Haifa University establishes mutual guarantee fund

The University of Haifa has established a mutual guarantee fund, in collaboration with the junior and senior faculty committees as well as the administrative staff.

The faculty associations are setting up a fund into which employees can choose to donate any amount they wish from their salaries.

The fund will give assistance according to criteria to be determined in advance by a committee comprised of representatives of the university's administration and all the faculties.

"The University of Haifa has always concerned itself with social issues, and the establishment of this Solidarity Fund is another expression of our concern for the university's members," stated the university's president, Professor Ron Rubin.