11:54 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Coronavirus pandemic: Only 1,437 ventilators available in Israel Read more Report presented in Knesset reveals there are 2,173 ventilators in Israel, of which one-third are in use and 28 are out of order.