FM Katz: 'Window of opportunity for returning from abroad is closing'

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) has once again called for Israeli citizens still abroad to return to the country, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"The window of opportunity for returning home is getting smaller," he said. "The government won't be able to repatriate its citizens indefinitely in the current crisis. Therefore, I call on all Israeli citizens still abroad to make the effort to find a way to get back home."

Foreign Ministry staff noted that in recent days, they have helped thousands of Israelis from all over the world to return to Israel, and that they will continue to do whatever they can to help all other citizens who wish to return home.