11:30 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 20-yr-old motorcyclist seriously injured in road crash A 20-year-old motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a road accident near Yesod Hama'alah in the north of the country. Paramedics and MDA arrived at the scene and the man was evacuated by helicopter to Rambam hospital in Haifa.