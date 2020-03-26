|
26/03/20
Health Ministry: 'Largest number of new cases in 20-29 age group'
Professor Sigal Sadetzky, head of Public Health Services in the Health Ministry, discussed the government's efforts to contain the coronavirus epidemic.
"Unfortunately, we are still seeing people falling ill and passing away," she told Kan News. "The largest number of new cases is in the 20-29 age group, and people need to realize that this virus can attack and kill anyone, even if the statistics show that most of those who have died were elderly."
