11:22 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Ashkelon business open in violation of government regulations In the city of Ashkelon, police discovered a business still open despite the government's regulations, with a number of customers inside sitting around a table and drinking alcoholic beverages, thus violating the Health Ministry's guidelines. The business was issued a 24-day closure order.