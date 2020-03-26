MK Shlomo Kari: 'Supreme Court contravened Basic Law'

MK Dr. Shlomo Kari (Likud) responded to the Supreme Court's ruling: "This is anarchy. The Court has decided to contravene a Basic Law as well as the rules of the Knesset. Such powers were never granted to it. With G-d's help we will take the powers back."

He added that, "We see now that the Knesset isn't really an independent governing body, but rather is subject and subjugated to a handful judges who were neither appointed nor given the authority to be in such a position of power. Every elected official who either enabled this or supports it, should resign today and hand over the keys to the Supreme Court."