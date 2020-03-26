MK Shelah: 'We need more testing to find out where we're holding'

Head of the Knesset committee for coronavirus MK Ofer Shelah told the Director-General of the Health Ministry to prepare a detailed plan for the period immediately following the end of the current crisis.

"We want to see a clear strategy for emerging from the emergency period, and also data on testing for the virus, the numbers of ventilators available, as well as at-risk populations," he said.

"According to what you've told us, right after Passover is the time when we should be doing a lot of testing in order to find out at what point we are along the trajectory of the epidemic. In that case, we want you to be ready right after the festival with a detailed plan for how to deal with the epidemic and also on how to recover from it afterward," he said.