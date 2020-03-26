10:39 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 MK Liberman: 'Edelstein got carried away' MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) commented this morning on the recent conduct of the Knesset Speaker (now resigned) Yuli Edelstein. "Edelstein did good work throughout his tenure, and is deserving of praise for this. However, with regard to the way in which he ended his time as Speaker, he got carried away. His response to the Supreme Court ruling and his unwillingness to obey it was unnecessary," he stated. ► ◄ Last Briefs