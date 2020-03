10:39 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Former Soviet émigrée calls Liberman's party 'Orwellian' 'On behalf of anyone who lost property and in my case half her family to live in Israel as a Jew and free woman - Israel is not your home.' Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs