Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Moshe bar Siman Tov: We'll have 200 in serious condition with the week Moshe Bar Siman Tov, Director-General of the Health Ministry, told the Knesset's coronavirus committee: "I estimate that within a week, we will have around 200 patients in serious condition. Our aim is to reach a situation where after the Passover festival, we'll be able to take some risks," he said.