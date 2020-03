09:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Right-wing ends boycott of committees, continues to boycott plenum Kan News reports that the right-wing bloc of parties has decided to end its boycott of the Knesset's committees and will attend committee meetings today. However, its boycott of the full Knesset plenary will continue. ► ◄ Last Briefs