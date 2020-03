09:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Health Ministry: Full curfew could be just a few days away Interviewed by Army Radio, the Director-General of the Health Ministry said: "The situation is worsening significantly. It's a matter of days... I don't like the word 'curfew' but we're getting close to it." ► ◄ Last Briefs