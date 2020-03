09:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Edelstein: Supreme Court tried to take control of Legislature Read more Knesset Speaker explains why he chose resignation over Supreme Court ruling: 'I cannot be forced to do things I think endanger democracy.' ► ◄ Last Briefs