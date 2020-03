09:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Health Ministry: We're taking ventilators from private hospitals Director-General of the Health Ministry Moshe Bar Siman Tov attended a meeting of the Knesset coronavirus committee, telling the committee's members that "The Health Ministry has more than 1,500 ventilators available. We are also taking ventilators from the army and from private hospitals," he added. ► ◄ Last Briefs