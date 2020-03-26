|
Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20
Israeli hospitals only have 1,437 spare ventilators
This morning the Knesset's Center for Research and Information issued a report that was commissioned by chair of the coronavirus committee MK Ofer Shelah (Blue & White).
"The report shows that there are just 1,437 ventilators still available in Israel. As of Tuesday, a total of 32,346 tests for coronavirus have been performed, 2,000 of which were for people already displaying symptoms. Six percent tested positive."
