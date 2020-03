09:05 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 428 traffic violations, 52 for cell phone use, in Yehuda & Shomron 428 traffic tickets have been issued in the last week on the roads in Yehuda and Shomron. Of those, 52 were for using a cell phone while driving. ► ◄ Last Briefs