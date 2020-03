09:05 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Number of coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 2,495 Read more 41 of the patients are in serious condition, 68 in moderate condition. 5 have died due to complications with the virus, 66 have recovered. ► ◄ Last Briefs