Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 MK Shaked: Don't give Justice Ministry to the left wing MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina), a former Justice Minister, responded to reports that Likud will give the Justice Ministry to a member of Blue & White in order to form a unity government, calling it "surrender."