Strasbourg's Jews hit hard by coronavirus, many in critical condition The Jewish community of Strasbourg, the third largest Jewish community in France, is struggling to deal with a massive outbreak of coronavirus in the city. Many of Strasbourg's Jews have contracted the virus and some of them are in critical condition.