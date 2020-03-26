|
Forecast: Cloudy, some local rain
Today with be partially cloudy with high clouds and east winds in the northern and central heights. In the afternoon there could be light and local rain, and temperatures will rise.
Tonight will be partially cloudy and with some light rain throughout the country.
Tomorrow is expected to be partially cloudy and the north could see some rain in the morning hours. The temperature will drop, and the south of the country could see hazy weather.
