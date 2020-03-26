MK Nissenkorn: Voting for new Speaker at 4 p.m.

Chairman of the Regulatory Committee MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue & White) told Army Radio this morning: "This afternoon at four o'clock we're going to vote on a new Knesset Speaker. There's no connection between this vote and any resumption of negotiations."

Nissenkorn also took the opportunity to criticize MKs Tzvi Hauser and Yoaz Hendel, who oppose the formation of a minority government, saying, "We have to stand together in order to enable the formation of a stable government."