70 Israelis repatriated from Colombia on special El Al flight

An El Al plane with 70 Israelis on board who had been stranded in Colombia has taken off from Bogata headed to Israel.

This is a special flight that was arranged at the request of the Foreign Ministry, following the shutdown ordered in Colombia.

Israel's ambassador in Colombia, Chris Kantor, said, "I'm pleased that we succeeded in helping all the Israelis here who wanted to return home. I want to thank El Al for arranging the operation, and I hope that once the current crisis is over, Israeli tourists will come back here to visit."