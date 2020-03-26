07:50 Reported News Briefs Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 Nissan 1, 5780 , 26/03/20 MK Shmueli: 'Edelstein showed his contempt for the Supreme Court' MK Itzik Shmueli (Avoda-Meretz) spoke to Reshet Bet on last night's Supreme Court ruling. "Under the circumstances, the right decision was made. With all due respect to Edelstein, not only did he show contempt for the Supreme Court, but he also undermined the foundations of democracy. If he won't obey Supreme Court rulings, then who will he obey? The most important thing, of course, is that the Knesset gets back to work," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs