13 coronavirus patients in Soroka hospital, 1 in serious condition

13 people have been admitted so far to the special care unit dedicated to coronavirus patients at Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva. One of them is a 95-year-old woman in serious condition. A 51-year-old woman is listed in moderate condition, and the remainder of the cases are mild.

Yesterday three new patients were admitted to the unit: a 64-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old man. 3 people who recovered from the virus have been released.



