NY Mayor de Blasio: 'Half of NYC residents could get this virus'

Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York, warned of the possibility that half of the residents of New York City could contract coronavirus.

"It's reasonable to estimate that half of the residents of NYC and maybe even more, could fall ill with this disease," he told reporters. "This is worrying, really worrying, for all of us."

So far, 199 deaths from coronavirus have been reported in NYC out of a total of 17,856 reported cases.